Refereeing Oddity – Replacement Shows Red Card After 42 Seconds

Rapid Red After Whistle Passes to Replacement Ref

► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

It was a debut beyond even the wildest dreams of referee Sören Storks! When original match official Dr. Felix Brych was unable to continue due to injury, the fourth official stepped in and made his maiden appearance as a Bundesliga referee. The story didn’t end there: his first significant decision was to brandish a red card just 42 seconds after taking over!

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!