Home » Sport » Cricket » Records Broken As Yorkshire And Lyth Hit Highest Ever T20 Blast Scores – Yorks v Northants 2017

Records Broken As Yorkshire And Lyth Hit Highest Ever T20 Blast Scores – Yorks v Northants 2017

Sport Desk August 17, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

Records tumbled on an unforgettable evening in Leeds! Adam Lyth’s colossal 161 off only 73 balls was the highest ever individual score in T20 Blast history. Yorkshire ended on 260-4 which was also the highest team score ever recorded in domestic T20.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Jos Buttler Stars In Do Or Die Game – Lancashire v Worcestershire NatWest T20 Blast 2017

Jos Buttler guided his team home to fifty with a mix of innovation and experience, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd