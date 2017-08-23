Home » News » Reaching new heights: Russia’s new MIG41 jet project is more ambitious than you can imagine

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

Russia’s new MIG41 promises to be the future of air combat…. unlike anything that’s taken to the skies before. And although Russia’s new project of a hyper speed jet is shrouded in secrecy, a few tantalizing details have come to light.
