RAW: Suspect in Barcelona car attack arrested in Ripoll

News Desk August 18, 2017

A suspect in the fatal Barcelona van attack was arrested in Ripoll on Friday, with three others suspects now in custody in relation to Thursday’s ramming, which left at least 14 dead and scores injured.
Later, five attackers reportedly drove an Audi A3 into a group of pedestrians, injuring seven, only hours after the Barcelona attack. The suspected assailants, who were shot dead by police officers, are alleged to have been wearing fake explosive belts, according to local authorities.

