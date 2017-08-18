Home » News » RAW: Russian MoD releases footage of air force strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

RAW: Russian MoD releases footage of air force strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

News Desk August 18, 2017 News Leave a comment

Russia’s Defense Ministry posted a video showing airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Akerbat, Hama province, in Syria.
According to the Defense Ministry, Syrian government forces were encircling a large group of IS militants in the Akerbat area.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

‘We Remember The Innocence’: People bring flowers, candles to place of Barcelona attack

At least 14 people have been killed and over 110 injured in separate attacks in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd