RAW: Iraqi forces gaining control of Tal Afar

Iraqi military forces fighting against ISIS are now reportedly controlling most parts of Tal Afar, including the city center, according to reports from officials and military spokespeople on the ground. Officials have frequently declared areas liberated before the fighting has completely ended, however, and the militants have been known to carry out surprise counterattacks. Tal Afar is located west of Mosul, not far from the Syrian border.

