Home » News » RAW: Iraqi forces gaining control of Tal Afar

RAW: Iraqi forces gaining control of Tal Afar

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Iraqi military forces fighting against ISIS are now reportedly controlling most parts of Tal Afar, including the city center, according to reports from officials and military spokespeople on the ground. Officials have frequently declared areas liberated before the fighting has completely ended, however, and the militants have been known to carry out surprise counterattacks. Tal Afar is located west of Mosul, not far from the Syrian border.

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Inside Story – Who can protect Yemen’s civilians?

There are calls for the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen to be blacklisted Yemen is being …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd