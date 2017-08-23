Home » News » RAW: Huge waterspout plows through Black Sea near Sochi

RAW: Huge waterspout plows through Black Sea near Sochi

News Desk August 23, 2017 News Leave a comment

A huge waterspout was filmed in the Black Sea near the resort city of Sochi, Russia, Tuesday. The unusual natural phenomenon loomed large in the beginning before later turning into a tiny cone. Heavy rain and strong winds accompanied the tornado. No damage or victims have been reported.

READ MORE: on.rt.com/8l2v

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Up to 40,000 civilians trapped in Tal Afar, Iraq, amid anti-ISIS op – UN

Up to 40,000 civilians are believed to be trapped in Tal Afar amid a military …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd