RAW: Aerial view of Texas devasted by Hurricane Harvey

Mandatory credit: US Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

The US Coast Guard dispatched rescue helicopters from Port Aransas to Port O’Connor on Saturday, to assess the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey and participate in rescue operations. Aerial footage from an overflight shows devastated areas and flooded streets following the hurricane. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8lex

LIVE UPDATES: https://on.rt.com/8lcj

