Raping & Killing: Iraqi authorities admit army’s torture of suspects in Mosul (DISTURBING CONTENT)

In other events in Iraq, the prime minister has acknowledged that security forces abused prisoners during the operation to oust the ISIS insurgents from Mosul.
Many were terrorism suspects who hadn’t faced trial. An investigation was launched after a photographer released pictures of the torture. RT talked to the photographer Ali Arkadi earlier, when the images came to light. He described what he witnessed.
WARNING: Graphic content

