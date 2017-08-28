Home » News » Raking in Cash: US missile defense sales soar as tensions rise with North Korea

Raking in Cash: US missile defense sales soar as tensions rise with North Korea

News Desk August 28, 2017 News Leave a comment

The US Defence giants – Lockheed Martin and Raytheon – are seeing a huge surge in sales. They have both been awarded 900-million-dollar contracts by the Pentagon. This comes as U.S. – North Korea nuclear tension continues to simmer. Sameera Khan takes a look at Trump’s seeming obsession with nuclear weapons and how it’s sparking fears of a war.

