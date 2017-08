Rafa Nadal checks his surroundings in the Cincinnati tunnel

Remember Wimbledon? Rafa wasn’t making the same mistake twice! Watch official ATP tennis streams all year round: http://tnn.is/YouTube

Tennis TV is the OFFICIAL live streaming service of the ATP World Tour.

Live streaming on PC, Mac, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One and Chromecast plus mobile & tablet apps on iOS & Android.