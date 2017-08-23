Home » Sport » Cricket » Quick Fire Questions With England Captain Heather Knight – Kia Super League 2017

Quick Fire Questions With England Captain Heather Knight – Kia Super League 2017

Sport Desk August 23, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

England World Cup winning captain Heather Knight talks sporting heroes, great advice, and over-used emojis in this round of quick fire questions.

This is the official channel of the ECB. Watch all the latest videos from the England Cricket Team and England and Wales Cricket Board. Including highlights, interviews, features getting you closer to the England team and county players.

Subscribe for more: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=ecbcricket

Featuring video from the England cricket team, NatWest T20 Blast, Specsavers County Championship and more.

To find out more about the ECB visit:
http://www.ecb.co.uk

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Root On Stuart Broad Surpassing Ian Botham’s Record – England v West Indies First Test 2017

Joe Root looks back on a thoroughly comprehensive victory against the West Indies in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd