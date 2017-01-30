Home » News » Quebec City mosque shooting: 6 killed, 8 wounded – BBC News

Quebec City mosque shooting: 6 killed, 8 wounded – BBC News

News Desk January 30, 2017 News Leave a comment 4 Views

Six people have been killed and another eight wounded in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada, police say. Shots were fired at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre on Sunday night, where more than 50 people had gathered for evening prayers.
One suspect was arrested at the scene and another was arrested nearby. Police do not believe there are other suspects at large.
The Canadian authorities are treating the shooting as a terror attack.

