Pulisic Scores Beauty and Turns Provider for Aubameyang

Pulisic leads Dortmund to victory

Christian Pulisic is already loved by Dortmund fans and the BVB star’s game-winning performance on matchday 1 will have won them over even more. The American opened the scoring with a fine strike, before setting up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to wrap up a 3-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg.

