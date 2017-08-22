Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Pulisic, Bartra, Leckie and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 01

Pulisic, Bartra, Leckie and More – Top 5 Goals on Matchday 01

Sport Desk August 22, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

Best Goals on Matchday 01
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the top 5 goals from matchday 01 by Borussia Dortmund’s Marc Bartra Christian Pulisic, Hertha Berlin’s Matthew Leckie, Schalke’s Yevhen Konoplyanka and Admir Mehmedi from Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

You can see highlights from the Bundesliga at http://www.bundesliga.com.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Robert Lewandowski – The Most Complete Striker

The Polish superstar’s career in numbers ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS Robert Lewandowski is quite simply …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd