Providing basic care for Afghan orphans beset with challenges

In Afghanistan, an orphan is defined as a child without a father.

By that grouping, there are an estimated quarter of a million orphans in the country.

Law and tradition forbid strangers and foreigners from adopting them, so orphanages attempt to fill the void.

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.

