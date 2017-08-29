Providing basic care for Afghan orphans beset with challenges

In Afghanistan, an orphan is defined as a child without a father.

By that grouping, there are an estimated quarter of a million orphans in the country.

Law and tradition forbid strangers and foreigners from adopting them, so orphanages attempt to fill the void.

Al Jazeera’s Jennifer Glasse reports from Kabul.

