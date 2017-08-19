Protesters rally against Grace Mugabe at South Africa summit

As African leaders met in Pretoria, activists urged them to respect the rule of law with regards to Grace Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s first lady.

Mugabe has asked for diplomatic immunity after she was accused of assaulting a model in Johannesburg last weekend.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Pretoria.

