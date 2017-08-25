Protest of teachers in Peru: Police use tear gas & water cannons

Thursday’s protest is the latest in the series of strikes in the past two months, with thousands of teachers hitting the Peruvian streets nationwide to demand better working conditions and an increase in salaries.Peruvian police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters.

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

