Home » News » Protest of teachers in Peru: Police use tear gas & water cannons

Protest of teachers in Peru: Police use tear gas & water cannons

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

Thursday’s protest is the latest in the series of strikes in the past two months, with thousands of teachers hitting the Peruvian streets nationwide to demand better working conditions and an increase in salaries.Peruvian police used tear gas and water cannons against protesters.

