Prison undercover: The reporter’s diary – BBC News

An undercover investigation by Panorama has revealed the reality of life behind bars in the crisis-hit prison system. From prison custody officers who say they’ve lost control, to some inmates regularly taking drugs, undercover reporter Joe Fenton records his time working behind bars.

Watch Panorama Behind Bars: Prison Undercover on Monday 13 February at 20:30 GMT on BBC One.

Please subscribe HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog

World In Pictures https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBX37n4R0UGJN-TLiQOm7ZTP

Big Hitters https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUME-LUrFkDwFmiEc3jwMXP

Just Good News https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLS3XGZxi7cBUsYo_P26cjihXLN-k3w246