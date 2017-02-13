Home » News » Prison undercover: The reporter’s diary – BBC News

An undercover investigation by Panorama has revealed the reality of life behind bars in the crisis-hit prison system. From prison custody officers who say they’ve lost control, to some inmates regularly taking drugs, undercover reporter Joe Fenton records his time working behind bars.
