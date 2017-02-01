Home » News » ‘President Bannon?’

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 01.02.17: Stateside papers are reacting to President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate conservative judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Trump’s senior advisor Steve Bannon is in the spotlight after taking a major role in national security policy that would usually only be occupied by senior generals. It begs the question: who’s calling the shots?

