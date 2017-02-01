‘President Bannon?’

Subscribe to France 24 now :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 01.02.17: Stateside papers are reacting to President Donald Trump’s decision to nominate conservative judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Trump’s senior advisor Steve Bannon is in the spotlight after taking a major role in national security policy that would usually only be occupied by senior generals. It begs the question: who’s calling the shots?
Visit our website :
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel :
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook :
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter :
https://twitter.com/France24_en