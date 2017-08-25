Home » News » Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany’s recent efforts

Posted workers: Social dumping continues despite Germany’s recent efforts

News Desk August 25, 2017 News Leave a comment

France’s President Emmanuel Macron is wrapping up a tour of Eastern Europe to tackle the issue of posted workers. It’s an issue that’s generated a good deal of controversy in Germany, where the practice has benefitted several sectors, including the meat processing industry.
In Lower Saxony, some 40,000 people from various Eastern European and Baltic countries work in slaughterhouses, and after accusations of social dumping, Germany has tried to make changes to the sector to make temporary workers less attractive to employers. But as Anne Maillet and Jessica Saltz report, the much-criticised practice seems to be continuing.
A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett and Christopher Davis.
