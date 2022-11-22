Why is russia terrified of winter in ukraine?

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
With the arrival of autumn and the onset of the harsh Ukrainian winter, Russia began to carry out massive attacks on civilian infrastructure. The goal? To break the morale of the Ukrainians and force them to negotiate.
In the Kremlin they know that this time the winter, far from helping Russia, may turn into a nightmare. Of course that has made us here on VisualPolitik ask ourselves a few questions: How could winter affect the war? Why do the Russians suddenly seem so worried and desperate to reach an agreement? Isn’t cold, ice and snow always supposed to be Moscow’s ally? In this video we tell you all the details.
