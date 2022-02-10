White House Has ‘Active Agenda’ for Inflation: Bernstein

Bloomberg Politics published this video item, entitled “White House Has ‘Active Agenda’ for Inflation: Bernstein” – below is their description.

White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein says the Biden administration has “a very active agenda both near, medium and long term to try to ease price pressures.” He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: European Close.”

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

