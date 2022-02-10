Senator Toomey: It’s Time to Rethink Regional Fed Banks

Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania and ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, calls recent inflation data “disturbing” and expresses his concerns about “mission creep” at regional Federal Reserve banks. He speaks with Bloomberg’s David Westin on “Balance of Power.”

