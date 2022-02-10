Bloomberg Politics published this video item, entitled “Members of Congress Shouldn’t Trade Stocks: Sen. Ossoff” – below is their description.

Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, says members of Congress should not be allowed to trade stocks while in office. A bipartisan ban is starting to gain traction in Congress. He also talks about inflation and the Federal Reserve. He’s on “Balance of Power.” Bloomberg Politics YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.