Members of Congress Shouldn’t Trade Stocks: Sen. Ossoff

by

Bloomberg Politics published this video item, entitled “Members of Congress Shouldn’t Trade Stocks: Sen. Ossoff” – below is their description.

Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, says members of Congress should not be allowed to trade stocks while in office. A bipartisan ban is starting to gain traction in Congress. He also talks about inflation and the Federal Reserve. He’s on “Balance of Power.”

Bloomberg Politics YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Bloomberg Politics

Bloomberg Politics produces English language political stories from around the world, from a US perspective. Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It was founded by Michael Bloomberg in 1981, with the help of Thomas Secunda, Duncan MacMillan, Charles Zegar, and a 12% ownership investment by Merrill Lynch.

Recent from Bloomberg Politics:

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy Urges Russian Troops to ‘Go Home’

Category: Politics

Historian Ferguson on Russia’s Ukraine Attack, China-Taiwan

Category: Politics

Ukraine’s Second-Largest City Suffers Heavy Damage

Category: Politics

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

1 Recent Items: Inflation

JPMorgan’s Das: Inflation to Significantly Roll Off in Second Half

Category: Business

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....