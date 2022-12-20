Dictatorship 101: How Not to Stage a Coup (the Castillo case in Peru)

On 7 December Pedro Castillo, President of Peru, made a televised speech in which he announced the dissolution of Congress, a new emergency government, the opening of a constituent process and the reorganization of the entire judicial system. He was not empowered to do so and the main institutions of the country quickly condemned this attempted coup d’état.

However, the problem of Peru, until recently one of the great economic engines of Latin America, goes far beyond Castillo. In this video we tell you all the details about one of the most absurd and worst executed coup d’états in history and also the reasons why Peru is experiencing a huge political catastrophe.

About This Source - VisualPolitik EN

VisualPolitik EN “talk about politics, economics and things that are happening all around the world.”

In This Story: Coup

A coup d’état or just coup is the removal and seizure of a government and its powers. Typically, it is an illegal, unconstitutional seizure of power by a political faction, the military, or a dictator.

In This Story: Peru

Peru is a country in South America that’s home to a section of Amazon rainforest and Machu Picchu, an ancient Incan city high in the Andes mountains. The region around Machu Picchu, including the Sacred Valley, Inca Trail and colonial city of Cusco, is rich in archaeological sites. On Peru’s arid Pacific coast is Lima, the capital, with a preserved colonial center and important collections of pre-Columbian art. 

