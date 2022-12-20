VisualPolitik EN published this video item, entitled “Dictatorship 101: How Not to Stage a Coup (the Castillo case in Peru)” – below is their description.

On 7 December Pedro Castillo, President of Peru, made a televised speech in which he announced the dissolution of Congress, a new emergency government, the opening of a constituent process and the reorganization of the entire judicial system. He was not empowered to do so and the main institutions of the country quickly condemned this attempted coup d’état.

However, the problem of Peru, until recently one of the great economic engines of Latin America, goes far beyond Castillo. In this video we tell you all the details about one of the most absurd and worst executed coup d’états in history and also the reasons why Peru is experiencing a huge political catastrophe.

