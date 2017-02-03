Home » News » Police tear gas supporters of late DRC opposition leader

Police tear gas supporters of late DRC opposition leader

News Desk February 3, 2017 News Leave a comment 3 Views

Police have fired tear gas at people who were paying their respects to Etienne Tshisekedi – the Democratic Republic of Congo’s late opposition leader.

Tshisekedi died in Belgium on Wednesday. His death comes a month after President Joseph Kabila signed a deal with the opposition agreeing to hold new elections by the end of the year in which he would not run – the future of which now looks uncertain.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.

