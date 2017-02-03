Police tear gas supporters of late DRC opposition leader

Police have fired tear gas at people who were paying their respects to Etienne Tshisekedi – the Democratic Republic of Congo’s late opposition leader.

Tshisekedi died in Belgium on Wednesday. His death comes a month after President Joseph Kabila signed a deal with the opposition agreeing to hold new elections by the end of the year in which he would not run – the future of which now looks uncertain.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/