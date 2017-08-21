‘Please surrender to police’: Family of alleged Barcelona attacker plead with him to turn himself in

Spanish police say it’s possible the man behind the wheel in the deadly Barcelona van attack has fled to France. He’s believed to have been part of a 12-member terror cell, responsible for killing 14 and injuring a hundred more in Spain last week.

