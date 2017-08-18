Home » Sport » Golf » Playoff push heats up, Stenson with ice in his vains

Playoff push heats up, Stenson with ice in his vains

Sport Desk August 18, 2017 Golf Leave a comment

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In The Takeaway, Teryn Schaefer recaps Round 1 of the Wyndham Championship, where Webb Simpson, Matt Every and Co. had an early 59-watch going, Henrik “the Iceman” Stenson’s putter was on fire on a hot and steamy North Carolina day.

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, NC. In 2016, Si Woo Kim closed with a 3-under 67 for a five-stroke victory, winning his first PGA TOUR trophy.

Welcome to the official YouTube channel of the PGA TOUR.
Here you can find everything you need to stay up to date with the world’s foremost golf tour. Check in for highlights from every tournament plus player interviews, player profiles, tournament previews, swing analysis and all the greatest shots and amazing moments. Teryn Schaefer presents the best social media posts from around the world of golf in ‘Trending on TOUR’ and after each day’s play brings you the biggest talking points in ‘The Takeaway’.

Check out https://www.pgatour.com for complete coverage along with all the latest news, scoring, and stats!

Follow PGA TOUR online:
Instagram: https://instagram.com/pgatour/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PGATour
Twitter: https://twitter.com/PGATOUR
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/pgatour

Sign up for exclusive coverage – http://www.pgatourlive.com
PGA TOUR Superstore – http://www.pgatoursuperstore.com/

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Webb Simpson extended highlights | Round 1 | Wyndham

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh In the opening round of the 2017 Wyndham Championship, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd