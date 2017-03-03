‘Plan J’ to the rescue?

Subscribe to France 24 now:

FRENCH PAPERS – Fri. 03.03.17: Conservative candidate François Fillon is facing major defections from his camp after vowing to stay in the Presidential race. Calls are growing for his rival Alain Juppé to take his place. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Macron is in the spotlight as well. The centrist Presidential candidate unveiled his program yesterday. Papers take a closer look.

