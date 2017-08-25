Peshmerga enlists Western help to build army

Iraqi forces have made further gains in their offensive on ISIL fighters in the city of Tal Afar.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters are not involved in the battle.

They are receiving urban assault training at a US-led coalition facility.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid reports from Binaslawa, Northern Iraq.

