Robert Webb is one of the most recognisable faces of British comedy – a star of Channel 4’s longest-running sitcom, Peep Show. But now he’s written an autobiography called How Not To Be A Boy. It reveals the troubles and doubts of growing up through grief and family strife – and tackles the reality of coping with what’s expected of boys and men.

Subscribe to us and get more videos from Channel 4 News

https://www.youtube.com/c/channel4news