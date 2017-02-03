Patients worried as uncertainty looms over Obamacare

: Millions of Americans are continuing to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act this year, despite President Donald Trump taking steps to repeal and replace it.

The state of New York alone has seen a 28 percent increase, but the uncertainty is leaving many sick people worried.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports from New York

