Patel And Christian Turn Game On Its Head – Notts v Somerset NatWest T20 Blast Quarter-Final 2017

August 25, 2017

Notts looked set for defeat as they struggled to 66-4, chasing 152 in the third quarter-final at Trent Bridge. But a brilliant partnership from Samit Patel and skipper Dan Christian took the game away from Somerset.

