Paris Fashion Week: Row of ‘sadistic’ treatment of models overshadows show

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS – Thursday, March 2: Conservative candidate François Fillon is ‘holding hostage’ the French presidential elections — that’s the verdict from the French media after Fillon’s announcement that he’s not stepping down in light of the fake jobs scandal. His rival Emmanuel Macron finally reveals his electoral program and Paris fashion week gets off to a rocky start after casting directors are accused of mistreating models.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en