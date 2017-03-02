Home » News » Paris Fashion Week: Row of ‘sadistic’ treatment of models overshadows show

Paris Fashion Week: Row of ‘sadistic’ treatment of models overshadows show

News Desk March 2, 2017

IN THE FRENCH PAPERS – Thursday, March 2: Conservative candidate François Fillon is ‘holding hostage’ the French presidential elections — that’s the verdict from the French media after Fillon’s announcement that he’s not stepping down in light of the fake jobs scandal. His rival Emmanuel Macron finally reveals his electoral program and Paris fashion week gets off to a rocky start after casting directors are accused of mistreating models.

