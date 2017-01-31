Pakistan puts 2008 Mumbai attacks suspect under house arrest

Pakistan has placed the main suspect behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks in India under house arrest.

Hafiz Saeed was taken from a mosque in Lahore to his home on Sunday.

His Jamaat-ud-Dawa charity is accused by India and the UN of being a front for the armed group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from Gwadar.

