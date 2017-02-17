Home » News » Pakistan: At least 75 killed in Sehwan shrine blast

Pakistan: At least 75 killed in Sehwan shrine blast

News Desk February 17, 2017 News, XFeatured Leave a comment 1 Views

At least 75 people were killed and dozens wounded when a suicide bomber struck at a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The explosion happened near a shrine in southern Pakistan in the town of Sehwan where people had gathered for a Sufi ritual.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from the capital Islamabad.

