Pakistan: At least 75 killed in Sehwan shrine blast

At least 75 people were killed and dozens wounded when a suicide bomber struck at a crowded Sufi shrine in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The explosion happened near a shrine in southern Pakistan in the town of Sehwan where people had gathered for a Sufi ritual.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports from the capital Islamabad.

