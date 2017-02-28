Home » News » ‘Owners used us however they wanted’: Indian maids tortured in Saudi Arabia talk to RT

‘Owners used us however they wanted’: Indian maids tortured in Saudi Arabia talk to RT

February 28, 2017

More allegations of the sexual abuse and torture of maids employed in Saudi Arabia have come to light. Two Indian women have now shared their experience of abuse, while held captive by their employers in the country. Both victims have spoken exclusively to RT.

