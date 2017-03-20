Over 30 Brazilian companies accused of selling tainted meat

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

In Brazil, authorities allege that major meat processing companies bribed officials in order to allow them to sell rotten beef and poultry. The government is now attempting to save the country’s reputation as one of the world’s top meat exporters. Also today, we take a look at last year’s champagne sales.

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/France24_en