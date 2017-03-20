Over 30 Brazilian companies accused of selling tainted meat

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
In Brazil, authorities allege that major meat processing companies bribed officials in order to allow them to sell rotten beef and poultry. The government is now attempting to save the country’s reputation as one of the world’s top meat exporters. Also today, we take a look at last year’s champagne sales.
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en