Over 30 Brazilian companies accused of selling tainted meat

March 20, 2017

In Brazil, authorities allege that major meat processing companies bribed officials in order to allow them to sell rotten beef and poultry. The government is now attempting to save the country’s reputation as one of the world’s top meat exporters. Also today, we take a look at last year’s champagne sales.

