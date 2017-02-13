Home » News » One act of kindness that changed a homeless man’s life – BBC News

How many times have you walked past a homeless person without a second thought? Former soldier Phil Webb hit rock bottom after he lost his job and his marriage fell apart. He started drinking and ended up on the streets. One day as he sat on the streets in Carlisle, a chance meeting with a fellow ex-soldier turned his life around. Stephen Finlayson offered Mr Webb a bed for a night and put him in touch with the Royal British Legion. Within a year, Mr Webb had a roof over his head and had even starred in a play.
About 18 months after their first encounter, the pair have been reunited.
You can see more on this story on Inside Out on BBC One at 19:30 GMT on 13 February.

