On patrol with China’s cigarette busters

It is estimated China will suffer two million deaths a year from smoking by 2030, unless more people kick the habit.

The problem is especially bad in China, where a pilot scheme to prohibit smoking in public buildings could soon be rolled out nationwide.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride Rob McBride joined a team of volunteers enforcing the ban in Beijing.

