Oil prices plunge over fears of oversupply

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Oil prices have failed to rebound in early trading on Thursday after slumping the previous day. The price per barrel fell by 5% after a new reported showed US reserves had hit a record high. Also today, we have the story of workers at French factory who suggested working longer hours to save their jobs.
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en