Home » News » Oil prices plunge over fears of oversupply

Oil prices plunge over fears of oversupply

News Desk March 9, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Oil prices have failed to rebound in early trading on Thursday after slumping the previous day. The price per barrel fell by 5% after a new reported showed US reserves had hit a record high. Also today, we have the story of workers at French factory who suggested working longer hours to save their jobs.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/France24_en

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Football: French press ponders PSG’s ‘unspeakable’ surrender to Barcelona

Baffled French commentators were lost for words to describe what happened at the Nou Camp …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd