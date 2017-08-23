Oh Dear! – Miss of the Matchday from Bremen’s Kainz

What a miss! Bad day for Florian Kainz.

It seemed easier to score than to miss, but despite the opener being on a plate for Werder Bremen’s Florian Kainz, the Austrian somehow managed to fire wide from a matter of metres. Chin up, Florian – things can only get better!

