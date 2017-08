A minute’s silence has been held at Europe’s biggest street party to remember the 80 people who died in a London Tower block fire in June.

But the commemorations did not entirely overshadow celebrations at the Notting Hill carnival.

Al Jazeera’s Sonia Gallego reports from London.

