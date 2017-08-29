Home » News » North Korean missile over Japan – Why now?

North Korean missile over Japan – Why now?

News Desk August 29, 2017 News Leave a comment

For the first time since 2009, North Korea shot a missile over Japan, a rocket test that highlights how helpless civilians would be if it was the real thing. Attention-seeking behavior that comes days after the US downplayed failed launches, opening the door to dialogue. It’s now over to the United Nations where yet more sanctions are on the table. How to handle Pyongyang? Can there be a concerted approach?

Click here for the full France 24 Debate: www.france24.com/en/20170829-debate-north-korea-missile-japan

