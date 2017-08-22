North Korea: US-South Korea military drills ‘escalate tensions’

North Korea has threatened retaliation over joint military exercises that troops from South Korea and the US are taking part in.

The government in Pyongyang is accusing Washington of escalating tensions in the region.

Al Jazeera’s Step Vaessen reports from Seoul.

