North Korea: Pyongyang fires four ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles into the sea off Japan’s northwest coast Monday, South Korean and Japanese officials said, days after the reclusive state promised retaliation over military drills it sees as a preparation for war.
