North Korea launches missile towards North-Eastern Japan after S. Korean-US drills

North Korea has reportedly conducted at least one, and possibly multiple missile tests in the direction of Japan. At least 1 missile flew over the north-eastern island of Hokkaido, one of the country’s 4 main islands. The Japanese government reportedly did not attempt to shoot down the missile, believing it would overfly the country. Authorities have alerted residents in the area to take shelter. According to some reports, the rocket fell in the waters of the Pacific ocean, not far from the mainland. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/8ll1

