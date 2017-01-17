Home » News » ‘No food, no water, no shelter’: UN calls Yemen crisis the worst in the world

News Desk January 17, 2017 News Leave a comment 4 Views

The humanitarian crisis in Yemen is worsening, as the country struggles with its civil war against rebels, backed by Saudi-led coalition and the country’s official government. The UN calls Yemen’s humanitarian situation the worst in the world. It also estimated that between March 2015 and October 2016, over 4,000 civilians were killed and more than 7,000 wounded. It says the biggest factor in this was coalition airstrikes. READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/80i7

